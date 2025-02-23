Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23? Published 12:53 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 55 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 145 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

