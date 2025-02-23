Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23? Published 12:53 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

Can we expect Jonathan Marchessault scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the New Jersey Devils at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 16 of 55 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (two shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

He has an 11% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 145 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

