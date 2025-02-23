Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 24 Published 8:28 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Houston Cougars versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that has a ranked team in play. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 12 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 77, Nebraska 73

Michigan 77, Nebraska 73 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.8 points

Michigan by 3.8 points Pick ATS: Michigan (+0.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 71, Texas Tech 70

Houston 71, Texas Tech 70 Projected Favorite: Houston by 1.0 points

Houston by 1.0 points Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 75, Colorado 68

Kansas 75, Colorado 68 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 7.4 points

Kansas by 7.4 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

CU Events Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

