Tennessee vs. South Carolina Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8
Published 5:08 am Sunday, February 23, 2025
Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) facing the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. South Carolina 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|South Carolina
|74.7
|Points For
|70.1
|60.8
|Points Against
|70.8
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.2%
|37.1%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|44.9%
|34.7%
|Three Point %
|32.4%
|27.7%
|Opponent Three Point %
|35.5%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, racking up 18.0 points per game.
- Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.5 assists a game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the squad with 7.6 rebounds per outing.
- Lanier makes 3.5 treys per game to lead the Volunteers.
- Tennessee’s steals leader is Zeigler, who averages 2.0 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.8 blocks a game.
South Carolina’s Top Players
- Collin Murray-Boyles is at the top of the Gamecocks scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 15.8 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.
- Jamarii Thomas puts in work giving out assists and is South Carolina’s assist leader with 3.2 per game.
- Thomas leads the Gamecocks in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.6 made threes per game.
- One South Carolina player is its leader in both steals and blocks. Murray-Boyles averages 1.4 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/5/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|South Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ Missouri
|–
|Mizzou Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Arkansas
|–
|Colonial Life Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/4/2025
|Georgia
|–
|Colonial Life Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
id: