Tennessee vs. South Carolina Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) facing the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. South Carolina 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat South Carolina
74.7 Points For 70.1
60.8 Points Against 70.8
45.4% Field Goal % 43.2%
37.1% Opponent Field Goal % 44.9%
34.7% Three Point % 32.4%
27.7% Opponent Three Point % 35.5%

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, racking up 18.0 points per game.
  • Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.5 assists a game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the squad with 7.6 rebounds per outing.
  • Lanier makes 3.5 treys per game to lead the Volunteers.
  • Tennessee’s steals leader is Zeigler, who averages 2.0 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.8 blocks a game.

South Carolina’s Top Players

  • Collin Murray-Boyles is at the top of the Gamecocks scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 15.8 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.
  • Jamarii Thomas puts in work giving out assists and is South Carolina’s assist leader with 3.2 per game.
  • Thomas leads the Gamecocks in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.6 made threes per game.
  • One South Carolina player is its leader in both steals and blocks. Murray-Boyles averages 1.4 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena
3/5/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
3/8/2025 South Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2025 @ Missouri Mizzou Arena
3/1/2025 Arkansas Colonial Life Arena
3/4/2025 Georgia Colonial Life Arena
3/8/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena

