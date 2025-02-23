Tennessee vs. South Carolina Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8 Published 5:08 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) facing the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. South Carolina 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat South Carolina 74.7 Points For 70.1 60.8 Points Against 70.8 45.4% Field Goal % 43.2% 37.1% Opponent Field Goal % 44.9% 34.7% Three Point % 32.4% 27.7% Opponent Three Point % 35.5%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, racking up 18.0 points per game.

Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.5 assists a game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the squad with 7.6 rebounds per outing.

Lanier makes 3.5 treys per game to lead the Volunteers.

Tennessee’s steals leader is Zeigler, who averages 2.0 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.8 blocks a game.

South Carolina’s Top Players

Collin Murray-Boyles is at the top of the Gamecocks scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 15.8 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.

Jamarii Thomas puts in work giving out assists and is South Carolina’s assist leader with 3.2 per game.

Thomas leads the Gamecocks in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.6 made threes per game.

One South Carolina player is its leader in both steals and blocks. Murray-Boyles averages 1.4 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

Tennessee Schedule

South Carolina Schedule

