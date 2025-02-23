Tennessee vs. Florida Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 23 Published 10:56 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday’s game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center has the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (20-6) squaring off against the Florida Gators (14-13) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-71 victory, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

According to our computer prediction, Florida projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 165.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Line: Tennessee -13.5

Tennessee -13.5 Point total: 165.5

165.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -1408, Florida +800

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 83, Florida 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+13.5)

Florida (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (165.5)

Tennessee is 10-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida’s 3-7-0 ATS record. A total of seven out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Gators’ games have gone over. The teams combine to score 166.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Florida has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 89.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (310th in college basketball). They have a +507 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by seven boards on average. It collects 37.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.9 per outing.

Tennessee makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (77th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 per game its opponents make at a 28.9% rate.

The Volunteers rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 90th in college basketball, allowing 76.5 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (117th in college basketball action) while forcing 20.5 (14th in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +180 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (307th in college basketball).

Florida pulls down 34 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.4 boards per game.

Florida knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (217th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

Florida loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 16 (218th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.8.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: