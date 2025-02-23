NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 24 Published 10:31 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important matchups today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 24

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Nets -2.5

Nets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)

Over (222.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.9 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.9 points) Total: 246.5 points

246.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.6 total projected points)

Over (234.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN, ALT, and KTVD

FDSIN, ALT, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSC

FDSDET and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)

Over (229.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN

NBCS-PH and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.1 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 2.1 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)

Over (228.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSN

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

Trail Blazers -2.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ

KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Kings -10.5

Kings -10.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 10.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 10.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

