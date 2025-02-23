NBA Best Bets: Pistons vs. Hawks Picks for February 23 Published 12:40 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (30-26) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

If you hope to gain an edge on Sunday’s game, discover the best bets available in the article below (according to our computer predictions).

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pistons vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Detroit’s record against the spread is 30-26-0.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 27-29-0 this season.

The Pistons have an ATS record of 7-7 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

The Hawks are 17-10 as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





In 17 of 56 games this season, the Pistons and their opponents have combined to total more than 237.5 points.

The Hawks have played 26 games this season that finished with a combined score over 237.5 points.

Detroit’s games this season have had an average of 224.5 points, 13 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.8 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s ninth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 12th-ranked Pistons.

The Pistons are the NBA’s 18th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 26th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Pistons (-150)

The Pistons have won 14, or 70%, of the 20 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 11-3, a 78.6% win rate, when it’s favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least +125 or better on the moneyline.

The Pistons have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

