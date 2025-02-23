HC’s Huff, Bell’s Sizemore lead coaches all-region squad Published 7:50 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County senior guard Maddox Huff and Bell County coach Brad Sizemore lead the 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association all-region team.

Huff, an all-stater last year for the 13th Region champion Bears, has averaged 29.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season as HCHS takes a 22-8 record into the 52nd District Tournament.

Sizemore has led the Bobcats to a 25-5 record heading into tournament play.

The all-region team includes:

First team

Maddox Huff, Harlan County

Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

Jordan Mabe, South Laurel

Reece Davidson, North Laurel

Blake Burnett, Bell County

Grayson Burton, Knox Central

Adon Grubb, Clay County

Ethan Buell, Bell County

Ryder Akins, Corbin

Eli Pietrowski, Corbin

Email newsletter signup

Second team

Colton Rawlings, South Laurel

Keagan Ward, Jackson Cunty

Ashton Moser, Pineville

Reggie Cottrell, Harlan County

Josh Steele, South Laurel

Cameron Hall, Bell County

Jaycee Carter, Harlan County

Bryson Mahan, Whitley County

Jasper Hobbs, Barbourville

Jacob Rogers, OBI

Senior academic team

Barbourville – Riley Corey and Jasper Hubbs

Bell County – Cameron Hall

Clay County – Grayson Hooker and Ethan Jackson

Corbin – Connor Middleton and Zack Reynolds

Harlan – Nate Montanaro

Harlan County – Jaycee Carter, Maddox Huff and Brody Napier

Knox Central – Austin Bargo and Tydus Summers

North Laurel – Kole Jervis

Oneida Baptist – Modele Olayinka

Pineville – Sawyer Thompson

South Laurel – Max Fuller, Jordan Mabe, Colton Rawlings, Jeremiah Smith and Josh Steele

Whitley County – Aaron Rowe

Williamsburg – Cameron Saylor