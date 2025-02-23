HC’s Huff, Bell’s Sizemore lead coaches all-region squad
Published 7:50 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Harlan County senior guard Maddox Huff and Bell County coach Brad Sizemore lead the 13th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association all-region team.
Huff, an all-stater last year for the 13th Region champion Bears, has averaged 29.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season as HCHS takes a 22-8 record into the 52nd District Tournament.
Sizemore has led the Bobcats to a 25-5 record heading into tournament play.
The all-region team includes:
First team
Maddox Huff, Harlan County
Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
Jordan Mabe, South Laurel
Reece Davidson, North Laurel
Blake Burnett, Bell County
Grayson Burton, Knox Central
Adon Grubb, Clay County
Ethan Buell, Bell County
Ryder Akins, Corbin
Eli Pietrowski, Corbin
Email newsletter signup
Second team
Colton Rawlings, South Laurel
Keagan Ward, Jackson Cunty
Ashton Moser, Pineville
Reggie Cottrell, Harlan County
Josh Steele, South Laurel
Cameron Hall, Bell County
Jaycee Carter, Harlan County
Bryson Mahan, Whitley County
Jasper Hobbs, Barbourville
Jacob Rogers, OBI
Senior academic team
Barbourville – Riley Corey and Jasper Hubbs
Bell County – Cameron Hall
Clay County – Grayson Hooker and Ethan Jackson
Corbin – Connor Middleton and Zack Reynolds
Harlan – Nate Montanaro
Harlan County – Jaycee Carter, Maddox Huff and Brody Napier
Knox Central – Austin Bargo and Tydus Summers
North Laurel – Kole Jervis
Oneida Baptist – Modele Olayinka
Pineville – Sawyer Thompson
South Laurel – Max Fuller, Jordan Mabe, Colton Rawlings, Jeremiah Smith and Josh Steele
Whitley County – Aaron Rowe
Williamsburg – Cameron Saylor