How to Watch the NBA Today, February 24
Published 11:31 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025
Today’s NBA schedule features eight games, including the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Searching for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – February 24
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN, ALT, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSN
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
