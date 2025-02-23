How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 23 Published 2:45 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (20-6) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Florida Gators (14-13) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, you can find it on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Florida 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Gators are the 34th-ranked team in the country (76.8 points per game). Defensively they are 307th (70.1 points conceded per game).

With 34.0 rebounds per game and 27.6 rebounds allowed, Florida is 93rd and 29th in the country, respectively.

Florida commits 16.0 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking 218th and 275th, respectively, in college basketball.

Florida gives up 6.7 3-pointers per game and concedes 32.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 267th and 260th, respectively, in the country.

In 2024-25, the Gators have taken 28.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 20.7% of the Gators’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 79.3% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 26 16.9 5.9 3.4 3.2 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 24 13.6 2.9 1.5 1.0 0.1 2.7 Ruby Whitehorn 26 12.6 4.3 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.7 Lazaria Spearman 26 11.6 6.2 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 26 10.5 4.0 5.0 1.3 0.1 2.0

Florida’s Top Players

Gators Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Liv McGill 27 16.5 4.3 5.1 1.8 0.4 1.4 Ra Shaya Kyle 27 14.5 9.0 1.2 0.5 0.5 0.0 Jeriah Warren 26 12.3 4.5 1.8 1.1 0.5 1.9 Laila Reynolds 22 10.8 3.5 2.9 1.0 0.7 0.1 Alexia Gassett 26 5.8 4.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Florida’s Upcoming Schedule

February 23 vs. Tennessee at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 at Texas at 2:00 PM ET

id: