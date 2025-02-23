Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Saturday, March 8
Published 5:38 am Sunday, February 23, 2025
The Indiana Pacers (31-23), on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at State Farm Arena, face the Atlanta Hawks (26-30). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Pacers
|116.6
|Points Avg.
|116.2
|119.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.6
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 24 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.
- Clint Capela is responsible for 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
- Young makes three threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.
Pacers’ Top Players
- Pascal Siakam is at the top of the Pacers scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 20.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game to go with 3.4 assists per contest this season.
- Tyrese Haliburton has per-game averages of 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds this season.
- Haliburton hits 2.9 treys per game.
- Haliburton’s 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game are key to the Pacers’ defensive effort.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/18
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
Pacers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|3/4
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/8
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|3/11
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/15
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/17
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
