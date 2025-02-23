Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report Today – February 24 Published 6:39 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025

As they gear up to take on the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) on Monday, February 24 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Miami Heat (26-28) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed four injured players.

Their last time out, the Hawks lost 114-108 to the Magic on Thursday. Trae Young’s team-leading 38 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

The Heat are coming off of a 120-111 OT win against the Raptors in their most recent outing on Friday. Tyler Herro’s team-high 28 points paced the Heat in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Achilles 6.3 2.6 1.6 Kevin Love PF Out Personal 5.5 4.1 1.0

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN

