Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report Today – February 24
Published 6:39 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025
As they gear up to take on the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) on Monday, February 24 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Miami Heat (26-28) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed four injured players.
Their last time out, the Hawks lost 114-108 to the Magic on Thursday. Trae Young’s team-leading 38 points paced the Hawks in the loss.
The Heat are coming off of a 120-111 OT win against the Raptors in their most recent outing on Friday. Tyler Herro’s team-high 28 points paced the Heat in the win.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.9
|2.7
|2.7
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|6.3
|2.6
|1.6
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Out
|Personal
|5.5
|4.1
|1.0
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: FDSSE and FDSSUN
