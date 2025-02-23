Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on February 23

Published 5:55 am Sunday, February 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on February 23

Keep an eye on Jack Hughes and Filip Forsberg in particular on Sunday, when the New Jersey Devils face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Devils vs. Predators Game Information

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Game Day: Sunday, February 23
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Favorite: Devils (-120)
  • Total: 6
  • TV: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Devils Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Jack Hughes 58 26 41 67
Jesper Bratt 58 17 49 66
Nico Hischier 52 24 19 43
Timo Meier 57 15 23 38
Dougie Hamilton 58 8 29 37
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 55 21 32 53
Jonathan Marchessault 55 18 28 46
Roman Josi 51 9 29 38
Ryan O’Reilly 52 14 20 34
Steven Stamkos 55 17 15 32

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Devils are ranked 12th in the league with 176 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
  • On defense, New Jersey has been one of the best units in league play, conceding 145 total goals to rank fifth.
  • The Devils’ 27.44% power-play conversion rate ranks third-best in the league this season.
  • The Predators’ 145 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
  • Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 180 total, which ranks 23rd among all NHL teams.
  • The Predators have the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.15%.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Saturday, March 8

Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Saturday, March 8

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Basketball Tickets - Saturday, March 8

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 8

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 23

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 23

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Devils on February 23?

Print Article

SportsPlus