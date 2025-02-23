Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on February 23
Published 5:55 am Sunday, February 23, 2025
Keep an eye on Jack Hughes and Filip Forsberg in particular on Sunday, when the New Jersey Devils face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Devils vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Devils Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jack Hughes
|58
|26
|41
|67
|Jesper Bratt
|58
|17
|49
|66
|Nico Hischier
|52
|24
|19
|43
|Timo Meier
|57
|15
|23
|38
|Dougie Hamilton
|58
|8
|29
|37
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|55
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|55
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|51
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|52
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|55
|17
|15
|32
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Devils are ranked 12th in the league with 176 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- On defense, New Jersey has been one of the best units in league play, conceding 145 total goals to rank fifth.
- The Devils’ 27.44% power-play conversion rate ranks third-best in the league this season.
- The Predators’ 145 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 180 total, which ranks 23rd among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.15%.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: