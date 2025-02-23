Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 24
Published 9:17 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025
There is a lot to be excited about on Monday in college basketball action, including the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Michigan +1.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Nicholls State -1.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nicholls State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +16.5 vs. Prairie View A&M
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Prairie View A&M by 13.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Prairie View A&M (-16.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Houston Christian +1.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Houston Christian by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Norfolk State -12.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 15.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Norfolk State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana -4.5 vs. Northwestern State
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 6.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SE Louisiana (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +2.5 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Jacksonville Dolphins
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Jacksonville by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jacksonville (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Hampton -8.5 vs. Stony Brook
- Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Hampton by 10.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Hampton (-8.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Delaware State -2.5 vs. North Carolina Central
- Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles at Delaware State Hornets
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: Delaware State by 4.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Delaware State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: McNeese -15.5 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 24
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
