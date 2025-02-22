Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 23
Published 8:29 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
There are three games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the UConn Huskies versus the St. John’s Red Storm. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue reading.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm vs. UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 77, UConn 68
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 9.2 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Indiana 72
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.7 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Memphis Tigers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, Florida Atlantic 72
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 10.8 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
