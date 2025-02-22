NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 23 Published 4:31 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The matchups in a Sunday NBA schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Knicks squaring off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Ready to explore the odds for Sunday’s NBA action? Let’s dissect them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 23

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSC

Watch this game on Fubo

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: AZFamily and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

Watch this game on Fubo

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW

Watch this game on Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSOK

Watch this game on Fubo

