NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 23
Published 4:31 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
The matchups in a Sunday NBA schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Knicks squaring off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Ready to explore the odds for Sunday’s NBA action? Let’s dissect them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 23
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: AZFamily and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
