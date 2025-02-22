How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23 Published 8:58 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Top 25 teams will be in action across three games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the UConn Huskies playing the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UConn Huskies at No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

