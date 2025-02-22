How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23

Published 8:58 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 23

Top 25 teams will be in action across three games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the UConn Huskies playing the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UConn Huskies at No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at Indiana Hoosiers

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 22 Memphis Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 23

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23

How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23

How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 23

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 23

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 22

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

Print Article

SportsPlus