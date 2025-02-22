How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23 Published 8:57 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (30-26) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) on February 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

FDSSE, FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pistons Stats Insights

This season, the Pistons have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Detroit shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 17-7 overall.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at seventh.

The 113.8 points per game the Pistons put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Hawks give up (119.1).

When Detroit scores more than 119.1 points, it is 14-6.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pistons have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta is 21-11 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at ninth.

The Hawks put up just 3.6 more points per game (116.6) than the Pistons give up (113).

Atlanta has put together a 21-14 record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons are averaging 113.3 points per game this year at home, which is 0.9 fewer points than they’re averaging away from home (114.2).

Detroit allows 113.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.2 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, the Pistons have performed worse when playing at home this year, making 12.3 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 per game and a 38.1% percentage in away games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are not as good offensively, averaging 116.5 points per game, compared to 116.6 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 118.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.2 away.

Atlanta is allowing fewer points at home (118.8 per game) than on the road (119.2).

At home the Hawks are averaging 28.6 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (29.8).

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaden Ivey Out Leg

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

