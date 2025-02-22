How to Watch the NBA Today, February 23
Published 5:31 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
Sunday’s NBA schedule has 10 quality games in store. Among them is the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA on Sunday, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 23
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: AZFamily and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.