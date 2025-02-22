How to Watch the NBA Today, February 23 Published 5:31 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Sunday’s NBA schedule has 10 quality games in store. Among them is the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA on Sunday, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – February 23

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSC

FDSIN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and MNMT

FDSFL and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: AZFamily and SportsNet

AZFamily and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN

FDSWI and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSUN

FDSWI and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSOK

ESPN, FDSN, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: