How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – February 22

Published 1:42 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) welcome in the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 15th.
  • The Aggies record 13.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Volunteers allow (60.5).
  • When Texas A&M totals more than 60.5 points, it is 19-5.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • This season, Tennessee has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at first.
  • The Volunteers score an average of 74.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 65.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 19-2 when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M is scoring 77.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.1 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (67.4).
  • The Aggies are surrendering 60 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they’re allowing in road games (70.1).
  • Texas A&M is making 6.1 threes per game with a 29.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 fewer threes and 5.599999999999998% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.4, 34.9%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Tennessee is scoring 80.2 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (65).
  • At home, the Volunteers give up 59.3 points per game. On the road, they give up 64.8.
  • Tennessee knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (31.6%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2025 Georgia W 69-53 Reed Arena
2/15/2025 Arkansas W 69-61 Reed Arena
2/18/2025 @ Mississippi State L 70-54 Humphrey Coliseum
2/22/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena
2/26/2025 Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena
3/1/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/1/2025 Alabama Thompson-Boling Arena

