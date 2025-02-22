How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – February 22
Published 1:42 am Saturday, February 22, 2025
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) welcome in the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 15th.
- The Aggies record 13.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Volunteers allow (60.5).
- When Texas A&M totals more than 60.5 points, it is 19-5.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- This season, Tennessee has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at first.
- The Volunteers score an average of 74.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 65.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.
- Tennessee is 19-2 when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M is scoring 77.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.1 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (67.4).
- The Aggies are surrendering 60 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they’re allowing in road games (70.1).
- Texas A&M is making 6.1 threes per game with a 29.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 fewer threes and 5.599999999999998% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.4, 34.9%).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- At home Tennessee is scoring 80.2 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (65).
- At home, the Volunteers give up 59.3 points per game. On the road, they give up 64.8.
- Tennessee knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (31.6%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2025
|Georgia
|W 69-53
|Reed Arena
|2/15/2025
|Arkansas
|W 69-61
|Reed Arena
|2/18/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|L 70-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/22/2025
|Tennessee
Watch this game on Fubo
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2025
|Vanderbilt
Watch this game on Fubo
|Reed Arena
|3/1/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|W 70-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|L 75-64
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|W 81-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
Watch this game on Fubo
|Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
Watch this game on Fubo
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
