How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – February 22 Published 1:42 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) welcome in the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Texas A&M has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 15th.

The Aggies record 13.2 more points per game (73.7) than the Volunteers allow (60.5).

When Texas A&M totals more than 60.5 points, it is 19-5.

Stream Texas A&M vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, Tennessee has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at first.

The Volunteers score an average of 74.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 65.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.

Tennessee is 19-2 when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M is scoring 77.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.1 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (67.4).

The Aggies are surrendering 60 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they’re allowing in road games (70.1).

Texas A&M is making 6.1 threes per game with a 29.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 fewer threes and 5.599999999999998% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.4, 34.9%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home Tennessee is scoring 80.2 points per game, 15.2 more than it is averaging on the road (65).

At home, the Volunteers give up 59.3 points per game. On the road, they give up 64.8.

Tennessee knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (31.6%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/11/2025 Georgia W 69-53 Reed Arena 2/15/2025 Arkansas W 69-61 Reed Arena 2/18/2025 @ Mississippi State L 70-54 Humphrey Coliseum 2/22/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena 2/26/2025 Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena 3/1/2025 @ Florida – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky L 75-64 Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt W 81-76 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Reed Arena 2/25/2025 @ LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/1/2025 Alabama – Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: