How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23
Published 9:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025
Sunday’s college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring SEC teams in action. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Missouri Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Auburn Tigers at No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
