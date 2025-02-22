How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 23 Published 9:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

Sunday’s college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring SEC teams in action. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

