How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 22

Published 1:53 am Saturday, February 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court across eight games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 2 Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at South Carolina Gamecocks

