How to Pick the Devils vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 23 Published 8:53 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The game between the New Jersey Devils and the Nashville Predators at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Devils vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

New Jersey and its opponent have combined to outscore Sunday’s total (6 goals) 25 times this season.

In Nashville’s 54 games this season, 26 have finished with more goals than Sunday’s over/under of 6.

These two teams combine for 5.7 goals per game, 0.3000000000000007 less than the total set for this contest.

The 5.8 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.2 less than the total set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Devils Moneyline: -116

The Devils have been victorious in 28 of their 51 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (54.9%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -116 or shorter, New Jersey is 28-22 (winning 56.0% of the time).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Devils have an implied probability of 53.7% to win.

Predators Moneyline: -103

Nashville has pulled off an upset victory four times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 19 games as the underdog).

The Predators have four wins in games when their odds are -103 or longer on the moneyline (in 19 opportunities).

Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 50.7% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New Jersey 4, Nashville 3

Devils Points Leaders

With 24 goals and 41 assists this season, Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey’s leading contributors (65 points).

Having scored 17 goals and adding 47 assists, Jesper Bratt is a top contributor for New Jersey through 57 games.

New Jersey’s offensive effort is aided by Nico Hischier’s 64 points. He’s contributed 19 assists.

Across 36 games played, Jacob Markstrom has a goaltending record of 21-9-5. During those games, he’s allowed 78 goals while recording 804 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s 21 goals and 32 assists in 54 matchups give him 53 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Marchessault’s 45 points this season, including 17 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 28 assists, for a season point total of 37.

Juuse Saros has a record of 11-23-6 in 41 games this season, conceding 116 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1017 saves and an .898 save percentage, 39th in the league.

Devils’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/6/2025 Golden Knights L 3-1 Home -105 2/8/2025 Canadiens W 4-0 Away -155 2/22/2025 Stars – Home – 2/23/2025 Predators – Away -116 2/26/2025 Avalanche – Away – 3/1/2025 Utah Hockey Club – Away – 3/2/2025 Golden Knights – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/7/2025 Blackhawks L 6-2 Away -206 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home – 2/23/2025 Devils – Home -103 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 2/27/2025 Jets – Home – 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away –

New Jersey vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

