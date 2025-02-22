Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Report Today – February 23 Published 6:39 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons (30-26) currently features four players. The Pistons have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 23.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

In their last outing on Thursday, the Hawks suffered a 114-108 loss to the Magic. In the Hawks’ loss, Trae Young led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding three rebounds and six assists).

The Pistons won their last game 125-110 against the Spurs on Friday. Cade Cunningham scored a team-leading 25 points for the Pistons in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaden Ivey SG Out Leg 17.6 4.1 4.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: