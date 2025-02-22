February 23 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025

The games in a Sunday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 23 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals 1 p.m. ET TNT Max New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Anaheim Ducks @ Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Tampa Bay Lightning 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Nashville Predators 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Colorado Avalanche @ St. Louis Blues 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Chicago Blackhawks 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Calgary Flames 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: