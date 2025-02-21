Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22?
Published 6:53 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken nine shots in three games against the Avalanche this season, and has scored two goals.
- Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 173 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.