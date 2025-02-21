Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22? Published 6:53 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken nine shots in three games against the Avalanche this season, and has scored two goals.

Stamkos has picked up nine goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 173 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

