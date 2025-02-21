Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on February 22? Published 6:53 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ryan O’Reilly to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 51 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In three games against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 173 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

