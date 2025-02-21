Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 22 Published 8:28 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Ranked squads are on the Saturday college basketball schedule in 15 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Texas A&M Aggies. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 69, Texas A&M 68

Tennessee 69, Texas A&M 68 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.1 points

Tennessee by 1.1 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Louisville 80, Florida State 68

Louisville 80, Florida State 68 Projected Favorite: Louisville by 11.9 points

Louisville by 11.9 points Pick ATS: Florida State (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Oregon 71

Wisconsin 79, Oregon 71 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 8.2 points

Wisconsin by 8.2 points Pick ATS: Oregon (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 75, West Virginia 66

Texas Tech 75, West Virginia 66 Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 8.1 points

Texas Tech by 8.1 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 76, Oklahoma 74

Mississippi State 76, Oklahoma 74 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 2.1 points

Mississippi State by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Houston Cougars vs. No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Iowa State 67

Houston 74, Iowa State 67 Projected Favorite: Houston by 6.7 points

Houston by 6.7 points Pick ATS: Iowa State (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 76, Vanderbilt 74

Ole Miss 76, Vanderbilt 74 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.2 points

Ole Miss by 2.2 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Georgia 66

Auburn 82, Georgia 66 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 15.9 points

Auburn by 15.9 points Pick ATS: Georgia (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 80, Oklahoma State 66

Kansas 80, Oklahoma State 66 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 13.8 points

Kansas by 13.8 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

SMU Mustangs vs. No. 18 Clemson Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: SMU 75, Clemson 74

SMU 75, Clemson 74 Projected Favorite: SMU by 1 points

SMU by 1 points Pick ATS: SMU (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers vs. No. 2 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 80, LSU 70

Florida 80, LSU 70 Projected Favorite: Florida by 9.5 points

Florida by 9.5 points Pick ATS: LSU (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 86, Kentucky 80

Alabama 86, Kentucky 80 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 5.9 points

Alabama by 5.9 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 78, Illinois 71

Duke 78, Illinois 71 Projected Favorite: Duke by 7.4 points

Duke by 7.4 points Pick ATS: Illinois (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 15 Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 75, Arkansas 74

Missouri 75, Arkansas 74 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 1.4 points

Missouri by 1.4 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 77, BYU 72

Arizona 77, BYU 72 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 4.9 points

Arizona by 4.9 points Pick ATS: BYU (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: