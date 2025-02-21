Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, February 21
Published 1:28 am Friday, February 21, 2025
Friday’s college basketball schedule includes two games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Michigan State Spartans playing the Michigan Wolverines. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 73, Villanova 70
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3.5 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 14 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 76, Michigan State 73
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 2.7 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
