Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 22 Published 1:49 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday’s contest features the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) and the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) facing off at Reed Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 22.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the point spread, which is listed at 0.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 131.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Line: Tennessee -0.5

Tennessee -0.5 Point total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -105, Texas A&M -114

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 69, Texas A&M 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-0.5)

Tennessee (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)

Tennessee is 15-11-0 against the spread, while Texas A&M’s ATS record this season is 14-12-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 10-16-0 and the Aggies are 8-18-0. The two teams combine to score 148.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests, while Texas A&M has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game with a +366 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (170th in college basketball) and give up 60.5 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

Tennessee pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 26.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.9 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.3).

The Volunteers rank 78th in college basketball by averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in college basketball, allowing 81.3 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.9 per game (54th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (197th in college basketball).

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +213 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.7 points per game (198th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per contest (30th in college basketball).

Texas A&M wins the rebound battle by 8.8 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, 16th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.7.

Texas A&M hits 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.0 (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.2.

Texas A&M has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.8 per game (240th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (67th in college basketball).

id: