How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 21
Published 12:54 am Friday, February 21, 2025
There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Michigan State Spartans versus the Michigan Wolverines.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: