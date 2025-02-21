How to Watch the NBA Today, February 22 Published 8:31 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

The NBA’s five-game lineup today is sure to please. The contests include the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – February 22

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and AZFamily

CHSN and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and YES

NBCS-PH and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: SCHN and KJZZ

SCHN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

