Published 5:37 am Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Thursday, March 6

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (31-23) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pacers
116.6 Points Avg. 116.2
119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6
46.2% Field Goal % 48.8%
34.8% Three Point % 36.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 24 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.
  • Clint Capela is responsible for 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Young hits three threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.

Pacers’ Top Players

  • Pascal Siakam has been among the team’s best in both scoring (20.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds per game) while adding 3.4 assists per contest.
  • Tyrese Haliburton’s per-game averages this season are 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
  • Haliburton hits 2.9 treys per game.
  • The Pacers’ defensive efforts get a boost from Haliburton (1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home
3/16 Nets Away

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/24 Nuggets Home
2/26 Raptors Home
2/28 Heat Away
3/2 Bulls Home
3/4 Rockets Home
3/6 Hawks Away
3/8 Hawks Away
3/10 Bulls Away
3/11 Bucks Home
3/14 76ers Away
3/15 Bucks Away

