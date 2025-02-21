Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Thursday, March 6
Published 5:38 am Friday, February 21, 2025
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (31-23) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Pacers
|116.6
|Points Avg.
|116.2
|119.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.6
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 24 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.
- Clint Capela is responsible for 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
- Young hits three threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Pacers’ Top Players
- Pascal Siakam has been among the team’s best in both scoring (20.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds per game) while adding 3.4 assists per contest.
- Tyrese Haliburton’s per-game averages this season are 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Haliburton hits 2.9 treys per game.
- The Pacers’ defensive efforts get a boost from Haliburton (1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Hawks or Pacers in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Pacers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/24
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|3/4
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/8
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|3/11
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/15
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.