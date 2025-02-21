Hawks vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Thursday, March 6 Published 5:38 am Friday, February 21, 2025

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (31-23) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pacers 116.6 Points Avg. 116.2 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6 46.2% Field Goal % 48.8% 34.8% Three Point % 36.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 24 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.

Clint Capela is responsible for 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Young hits three threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Pacers’ Top Players

Pascal Siakam has been among the team’s best in both scoring (20.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds per game) while adding 3.4 assists per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton’s per-game averages this season are 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Haliburton hits 2.9 treys per game.

The Pacers’ defensive efforts get a boost from Haliburton (1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away –

Go see the Hawks or Pacers in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/24 Nuggets – Home – 2/26 Raptors – Home – 2/28 Heat – Away – 3/2 Bulls – Home – 3/4 Rockets – Home – 3/6 Hawks – Away – 3/8 Hawks – Away – 3/10 Bulls – Away – 3/11 Bucks – Home – 3/14 76ers – Away – 3/15 Bucks – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: