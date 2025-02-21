February 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

Today’s NHL lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils.

Info on live coverage of today’s NHL action is included for you.

How to Watch February 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Edmonton Oilers @ Philadelphia Flyers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Rangers @ Buffalo Sabres 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New Jersey Devils 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Los Angeles Kings 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

