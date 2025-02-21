College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 22
Published 9:47 pm Friday, February 21, 2025
Saturday’s college basketball schedule in the SEC features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. See below for all our picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Tennessee +1.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -1.5
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma +3.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss +1.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -1.5
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia +17.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 15.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -17.5
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Florida -9.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 9.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -9.5
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -9.5
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Arkansas +1.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 1.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -1.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas -3.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -3.5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.