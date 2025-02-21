Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 22

Published 7:41 pm Friday, February 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) heading into their matchup with the Nashville Predators (19-28-7) currently includes five players. The matchup is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 22.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tucker Poolman D Out For Season Head
Scott Wedgewood G Day-To-Day Upper Body
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Josh Manson D Day-To-Day Lower Body
Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Zachary L’Heureux LW Day-To-Day Upper Body
Adam Wilsby D Day-To-Day Upper Body
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (185 total, 3.2 per game).
  • Colorado has allowed 173 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (+12) ranks 12th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 143 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville has conceded 179 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.
  • They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -36.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-136) Predators (+115) 6

