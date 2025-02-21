2 juveniles face charges
Published 7:49 am Friday, February 21, 2025
A pair of juveniles are facing charges of criminal mischief after allegedly vandalizing Harlan County Public Schools’ property.
According to a Harlan County Public Schools press release, a pair of Clay County juveniles have been charged with first-degree criminal mischief following extensive vandalism of buses and athletic facilities belonging to the school district. The arrests are the result of a Harlan County Schools Police Department investigation. The investigation began on Dec. 20, after the school district’s soccer complex, buses, and field house near James A. Cawood Elementary School were damaged.
“We appreciate the cooperation of our community members and our law enforcement partners in Clay County in bringing this case to a resolution,” said Harlan County Schools Police Chief Matt Cope.
The cost of the damage is expected to exceed $5,000. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office detained the juveniles and lodged the pair at the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.
“We must take these incidents seriously and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Cope said.
No further information is available due to the age of the juveniles.
In other police activity:
- Samantha Lewis, 36, of Olive Hill, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Feb. 19. She was charged with parole violation. Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Robert Pace, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Feb. 18. He was charged with parole violation. Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Anthony Smith, 50, of Harlan, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Feb. 18. He was charged with probation violation. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Bobby Sizemore, 44, of Lynch, was arrested by the Lynch City Police Department on Feb. 14. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). Sizemore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Danny Bray, 41, of Crummies, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Feb. 14. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bray was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Joey Blevins, 46, of Evarts, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Feb. 14. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (three counts) and persistent felony offender. Blevins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.