2 juveniles face charges Published 7:49 am Friday, February 21, 2025

A pair of juveniles are facing charges of criminal mischief after allegedly vandalizing Harlan County Public Schools’ property.

According to a Harlan County Public Schools press release, a pair of Clay County juveniles have been charged with first-degree criminal mischief following extensive vandalism of buses and athletic facilities belonging to the school district. The arrests are the result of a Harlan County Schools Police Department investigation. The investigation began on Dec. 20, after the school district’s soccer complex, buses, and field house near James A. Cawood Elementary School were damaged.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our community members and our law enforcement partners in Clay County in bringing this case to a resolution,” said Harlan County Schools Police Chief Matt Cope.

The cost of the damage is expected to exceed $5,000. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office detained the juveniles and lodged the pair at the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We must take these incidents seriously and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Cope said.

No further information is available due to the age of the juveniles.

