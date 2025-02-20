Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, March 5
Published 5:07 am Thursday, February 20, 2025
Wednesday’s SEC slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Tennessee
|77.8
|Points For
|74.6
|68.9
|Points Against
|60.5
|44.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|41.7%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|37.1%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|28.2%
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- The Rebels points and assists leader is Sean Pedulla. He racks up 14.6 points per game and contributes 3.8 assists.
- Malik Dia paces Ole Miss with 5.7 rebounds per game.
- Pedulla makes 2.4 treys per game to lead the Rebels.
- Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who grabs 2.0 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 1.1 blocks an outing.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 17.5 points per game and also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest.
- When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 7.8 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.5 assists per game.
- Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, cashing in 3.3 treys per game.
- Zeigler tops Tennessee in steals with 2.0 per game, and Felix Okpara leads the squad in blocks with 1.8 per game.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
Neville Arena
|3/1/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|3/5/2025
|Tennessee
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|3/8/2025
|@ Florida
|–
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/1/2025
|Alabama
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/5/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|3/8/2025
|South Carolina
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
