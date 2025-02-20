How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 20
Published 6:46 am Thursday, February 20, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (19-6) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET.
If you want to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- The Crimson Tide are the 22nd-best squad in the country in points scored (78.8 per game) and 92nd in points allowed (60.3).
- Tennessee is top-25 this season in rebounding, ranking 13th-best in college basketball with 37.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 154th with 31.0 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Crimson Tide are 63rd in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) in 2024-25.
- Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the nation by forcing 21.0 turnovers per game. It ranks 114th in college basketball by committing 14.4 turnovers per contest.
- In 2024-25 the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (8.7 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).
- Tennessee is allowing 4.8 treys per game (36th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 28.2% (55th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- The Crimson Tide attempt 64% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.2% of the Crimson Tide’s baskets are 2-pointers, and 29.8% are 3-pointers.
Alabama 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide are 22nd-best in college basketball offensively (78.8 points scored per game) and ranked 92nd defensively (60.3 points conceded).
- In 2024-25, Alabama is 65th in college basketball in rebounds (34.9 per game) and 126th in rebounds allowed (30.3).
- The Crimson Tide are 63rd in the nation in assists (15.4 per game) in 2024-25.
- At 13.8 turnovers committed per game and 16.3 turnovers forced, Alabama is 81st and 134th in the nation, respectively.
- In 2024-25 the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (8.7 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).
- Alabama gives up 5.0 3-pointers per game and concedes 27.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 58th and 27th, respectively, in college basketball.
- The Crimson Tide attempt 36% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 29.8% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 64% of their shots, with 70.2% of their makes coming from there.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|25
|17.0
|5.9
|3.4
|3.2
|0.8
|1.0
|Jewel Spear
|23
|13.3
|2.8
|1.6
|1.0
|0.1
|2.8
|Ruby Whitehorn
|25
|12.9
|4.2
|1.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.8
|Lazaria Spearman
|25
|11.6
|6.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|Samara Spencer
|25
|10.5
|4.0
|5.1
|1.3
|0.1
|2.0
Alabama’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sarah Ashlee Barker
|21
|17.0
|6.2
|3.6
|2.1
|0.9
|1.2
|Zaay Green
|26
|15.6
|5.1
|4.6
|1.2
|0.7
|1.5
|Aaliyah Nye
|26
|14.2
|2.2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.2
|3.3
|Essence Cody
|26
|11.0
|6.6
|0.5
|1.0
|1.8
|0.2
|Karly Weathers
|26
|7.2
|4.7
|3.2
|1.6
|0.3
|1.4
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET
- February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET
- February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET
Alabama’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 20 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Auburn at 5:00 PM ET
- February 27 vs. LSU at 9:00 PM ET
- March 2 at Oklahoma at 2:30 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!