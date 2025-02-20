How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 20 Published 6:46 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (19-6) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET.

If you want to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Crimson Tide are the 22nd-best squad in the country in points scored (78.8 per game) and 92nd in points allowed (60.3).

Tennessee is top-25 this season in rebounding, ranking 13th-best in college basketball with 37.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 154th with 31.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Crimson Tide are 63rd in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the nation by forcing 21.0 turnovers per game. It ranks 114th in college basketball by committing 14.4 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (8.7 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

Tennessee is allowing 4.8 treys per game (36th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 28.2% (55th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide attempt 64% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.2% of the Crimson Tide’s baskets are 2-pointers, and 29.8% are 3-pointers.

Alabama 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide are 22nd-best in college basketball offensively (78.8 points scored per game) and ranked 92nd defensively (60.3 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Alabama is 65th in college basketball in rebounds (34.9 per game) and 126th in rebounds allowed (30.3).

The Crimson Tide are 63rd in the nation in assists (15.4 per game) in 2024-25.

At 13.8 turnovers committed per game and 16.3 turnovers forced, Alabama is 81st and 134th in the nation, respectively.

In 2024-25 the Crimson Tide are 19th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (8.7 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

Alabama gives up 5.0 3-pointers per game and concedes 27.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 58th and 27th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide attempt 36% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 29.8% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 64% of their shots, with 70.2% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 25 17.0 5.9 3.4 3.2 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 23 13.3 2.8 1.6 1.0 0.1 2.8 Ruby Whitehorn 25 12.9 4.2 1.6 1.0 0.4 0.8 Lazaria Spearman 25 11.6 6.0 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 25 10.5 4.0 5.1 1.3 0.1 2.0

Alabama’s Top Players

Crimson Tide Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sarah Ashlee Barker 21 17.0 6.2 3.6 2.1 0.9 1.2 Zaay Green 26 15.6 5.1 4.6 1.2 0.7 1.5 Aaliyah Nye 26 14.2 2.2 1.5 1.0 0.2 3.3 Essence Cody 26 11.0 6.6 0.5 1.0 1.8 0.2 Karly Weathers 26 7.2 4.7 3.2 1.6 0.3 1.4

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Alabama’s Upcoming Schedule

February 20 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 vs. Auburn at 5:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. LSU at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at Oklahoma at 2:30 PM ET

