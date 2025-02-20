How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20
Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 20, 2025
SEC teams are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in six games, including the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Florida Gators at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: