How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20 Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 20, 2025

SEC teams are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in six games, including the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

