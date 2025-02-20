How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 22 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025

Saturday’s NHL slate features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and projections in the article below.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Colorado and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 33 times this season.

This season, 26 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Avalanche score 3.25 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.65, adding up to 0.4 more goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -133

In the 45 times this season the Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 28-17 in those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -133 or shorter, Colorado has compiled a 25-13 record (winning 65.8% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Avalanche have a 57.1% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +113

In Nashville’s 19 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has four wins.

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +113 or longer, they have won a single game in 10 opportunities.

Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 46.9% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 3

Avalanche Points Leaders

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado’s top contributors this season with 87 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 9.3%.

With 20 goals and 45 assists, Martin Necas is one of the most important contributors for Colorado with his 65 points (1.1 per game).

Cale Makar has created 63 points for Colorado in 57 games this season, scoring on 12.6% of his shots and recording 22 goals and 41 assists.

Across 41 games played, Mackenzie Blackwood has a goaltending record of 20-15-5. During those games, he’s allowed 98 goals while recording 1060 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 32 assists and 21 goals in 54 games, good for 53 points.

Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville, with 45 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and provided 28 assists in 54 games.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 28 assists for Colorado.

Juuse Saros has an .898 save percentage (41st in the league), with 1017 total saves, while allowing 116 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together an 11-23-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/4/2025 Canucks L 3-0 Away -157 2/6/2025 Flames W 4-2 Away -157 2/7/2025 Oilers W 5-4 Away +153 2/22/2025 Predators – Away -133 2/23/2025 Blues – Away – 2/26/2025 Devils – Home – 2/28/2025 Wild – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks L 6-2 Away -206 2/8/2025 Sabres W 6-4 Home -119 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home +113 2/23/2025 Devils – Home – 2/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 2/27/2025 Jets – Home –

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

