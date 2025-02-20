How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 22
Published 8:50 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025
Saturday’s NHL slate features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and projections in the article below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Avalanche vs. Predators Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)
- Colorado and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 33 times this season.
- This season, 26 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- The Avalanche score 3.25 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.65, adding up to 0.4 more goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
- These two teams are allowing a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Avalanche Moneyline: -133
- In the 45 times this season the Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 28-17 in those games.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -133 or shorter, Colorado has compiled a 25-13 record (winning 65.8% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Avalanche have a 57.1% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +113
- In Nashville’s 19 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has four wins.
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +113 or longer, they have won a single game in 10 opportunities.
- Nashville’s implied probability to win this game is 46.9% based on the moneyline.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Colorado 4, Nashville 3
Avalanche Points Leaders
- Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado’s top contributors this season with 87 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 9.3%.
- With 20 goals and 45 assists, Martin Necas is one of the most important contributors for Colorado with his 65 points (1.1 per game).
- Cale Makar has created 63 points for Colorado in 57 games this season, scoring on 12.6% of his shots and recording 22 goals and 41 assists.
- Across 41 games played, Mackenzie Blackwood has a goaltending record of 20-15-5. During those games, he’s allowed 98 goals while recording 1060 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 32 assists and 21 goals in 54 games, good for 53 points.
- Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville, with 45 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and provided 28 assists in 54 games.
- Roman Josi has nine goals and 28 assists for Colorado.
- Juuse Saros has an .898 save percentage (41st in the league), with 1017 total saves, while allowing 116 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together an 11-23-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Avalanche’s Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/4/2025
|Canucks
|L 3-0
|Away
|-157
|2/6/2025
|Flames
|W 4-2
|Away
|-157
|2/7/2025
|Oilers
|W 5-4
|Away
|+153
|2/22/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-133
|2/23/2025
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|2/26/2025
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28/2025
|Wild
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|L 5-2
|Home
|-135
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|L 6-2
|Away
|-206
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|W 6-4
|Home
|-119
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|+113
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.