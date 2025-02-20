Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 20
Published 1:17 am Thursday, February 20, 2025
The outings on the Thursday college basketball lineup for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Long Beach State Beach squaring off against the UC Riverside Highlanders at SRC Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UC Riverside -10.5 vs. Long Beach State
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at UC Riverside Highlanders
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: UC Riverside by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Riverside (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +7.5 vs. Abilene Christian
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Abilene Christian by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Abilene Christian (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNC Asheville +2.5 vs. Radford
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Radford Highlanders
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: UNC Asheville by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Radford (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Queens -6.5 vs. Austin Peay
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Queens Royals
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Queens by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Queens (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee -4.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +1.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Le Moyne Dolphins
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Saint Francis (PA) by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Le Moyne (-1.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Chicago State +13.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Chicago State Cougars
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 10.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-13.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Mercyhurst +2.5 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Mercyhurst Lakers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Mercyhurst by 0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State -10.5 vs. Western Illinois
- Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Southeast Missouri State by 12.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Francisco -15.5 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 17.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
