Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 19
Published 1:28 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes four games with a ranked team in action. Among those games is the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Missouri Tigers. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 83, Vanderbilt 75
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 8.3 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (-5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Missouri 79
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 2.4 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 78, DePaul 67
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 10.6 points
- Pick ATS: DePaul (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Arkansas 67
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 14.9 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
