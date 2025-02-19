NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 19

Published 1:31 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

The matchups in a Wednesday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Charlotte Hornets playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 19

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Spread: Lakers -12.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
  • Total: 226.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (221.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

