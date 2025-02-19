NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 19 Published 1:31 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The matchups in a Wednesday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Charlotte Hornets playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 19

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Lakers -12.5

Lakers -12.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.9 total projected points)

Over (221.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

