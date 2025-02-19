NBA Best Bets: Magic vs. Hawks Picks for February 20 Published 12:39 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Orlando Magic (27-29) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The Hawks are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Prior to making a wager on this game, have a look at the best bets available on Thursday based on our computer predictions.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

Magic vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Against the spread, Orlando is 26-30-0 this season.

Atlanta is 27-28-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Magic are 17-15.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 22-13 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Over (221.5)





In 15 games this season, the Magic and their opponents have scored more than 221.5 combined points.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 40 of 55 outings.

Orlando has had an average of 213.4 points in its games this season, 8.1 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s contests this season is 234.9, 13.4 more points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s seventh-highest scoring team this season compared to the 27th-ranked Magic.

The Hawks have surrendered the 27th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Magic have given up the sixth-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (+100)

The Magic have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 21, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won 20 of its 29 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won 15 of 33 games when listed as at least +100 or better on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 54.5% chance to win.

