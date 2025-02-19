Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 20 Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (26-29), which currently includes five players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (27-29, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Magic took care of business in their most recent game 102-86 against the Hornets on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero’s team-leading 24 points led the Magic in the win.

The Hawks lost their most recent outing 149-148 in OT against the Knicks on Wednesday. The Hawks got a team-leading 38 points from Young in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Suggs PG Out Quadricep 16.2 4.0 3.7 Moritz Wagner C Out For Season Knee 12.9 4.9 1.4

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Trae Young PG Probable Achilles 23.7 3.2 11.5 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 222.5

