How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20 Published 9:58 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Ranked squads are on the Thursday college basketball schedule in 12 games, including the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 NC State Wolfpack at No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisville Cardinals at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: