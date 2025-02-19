How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19

Published 12:54 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 19

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball slate.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

Print Article

SportsPlus