How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball slate.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

