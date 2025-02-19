How to Watch the NBA Today, February 20 Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Today’s NBA menu features top teams in action. Among the nine contests is the Memphis Grizzlies meeting the Indiana Pacers.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 20

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOH

YES and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and CHSN

MSG and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSC

FDSWI and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP

SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

