How to Watch the Magic vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The Orlando Magic (27-29) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) on February 20, 2025. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Orlando is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Magic are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The 104 points per game the Magic put up are 15.1 fewer points than the Hawks give up (119.1).
- Orlando is 6-0 when scoring more than 119.1 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Magic are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.
- The Hawks score an average of 116.7 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 105.4 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 26-19 when it scores more than 105.4 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are posting 105.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 102.9 points per contest.
- In home games, Orlando is surrendering 5.8 fewer points per game (102.4) than in away games (108.2).
- The Magic are averaging 11.6 treys per game with a 32.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 3.1% points better than they’re averaging on the road (10.5 threes per game, 29.1% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks average 116.9 points per game, 0.3 more than away (116.6). Defensively they allow 119 points per game at home, 0.2 less than away (119.2).
- At home, Atlanta allows 119 points per game. On the road, it gives up 119.2.
- The Hawks collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than away (29.8).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Moritz Wagner
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jalen Suggs
|Out
|Quadricep
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back