How to Watch the Magic vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20 Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Orlando Magic (27-29) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) on February 20, 2025. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

FDSSE, FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Orlando is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Magic are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The 104 points per game the Magic put up are 15.1 fewer points than the Hawks give up (119.1).

Orlando is 6-0 when scoring more than 119.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Magic are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.

The Hawks score an average of 116.7 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 105.4 the Magic allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 26-19 when it scores more than 105.4 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are posting 105.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 102.9 points per contest.

In home games, Orlando is surrendering 5.8 fewer points per game (102.4) than in away games (108.2).

The Magic are averaging 11.6 treys per game with a 32.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 3.1% points better than they’re averaging on the road (10.5 threes per game, 29.1% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 116.9 points per game, 0.3 more than away (116.6). Defensively they allow 119 points per game at home, 0.2 less than away (119.2).

At home, Atlanta allows 119 points per game. On the road, it gives up 119.2.

The Hawks collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than away (29.8).

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Moritz Wagner Out For Season Knee Jalen Suggs Out Quadricep

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

